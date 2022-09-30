Kentucky park welcomes growing 'Big Twigs' family

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — For one community, getting new neighbors has been a whole new adventure. Those neighbors are the talk of the area and are attracting people from all over to come pay a visit.

Along Lake Malone, Kentucky, there are some new, unusual things in the woods. Over at the Wayne's Place gas station and restaurant, Katie Bowersock has seen them.

"Hooo! Oh my gosh!" she laughed. "I wouldn't know an exact name for it."

Allee Mallory at the Spillway's seen them too.

"I have!" she said. "They're definitely a sight to see. Kinda crazy lookin'."

"I've seen just a couple of them, but apparently, they're all around," Katie continued.

No, it's not Bigfoot.

Lake Malone is home to the Big Twigs, a family of tall, tree creature statues. Three arrived to Lake Malone a year ago. Another three have just joined them. The tallest stands at 18 feet. Artist Steve Brauch created them out of a steel frame covered in foam, a layer of fiberglass, and automotive paint.

"There's one creature that holds a fishing pole," smiled Allee. "Shocking that people can make something like that."

Mary Pigg came from Goodlettsville to see them.

"I guess this might be my favorite," she said, turning to the Big Twig holding the fishing pole. "It's so big and unusual!"

The Richies came from Clarksville.

"I wanted to see all the sticks," said Melanie, sitting next to her husband David. "Very creative."

The people who live here never expected to be neighbors with two-story tree creatures.

"No! No! No!" Katie laughed.

However, the way people love the Big Twigs and travel to see them makes them special.

"Lake Malone's just something small, but everybody has to pass through it," said Katie.

"We're kinda in the sticks," added Allee. "Not many people's heard about Muhlenberg. Having something like that that brings people here that's never been here, it's pretty neat."

And so with some customary Kentucky hospitality, a community says, 'welcome to Lake Malone, Big Twigs.'