Kentucky pauses use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. While Senate leader Mitch McConnell is at the center of talks on another coronavirus relief bill, hardships are mounting in his home state of Kentucky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Posted at 1:25 PM, Apr 13, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky will adhere to a pause in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor on Tuesday urged people to continue signing up for the other vaccination options.

He says Kentucky has little J&J vaccine compared to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. He calls the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines "entirely safe" and "incredibly effective."

The Bluegrass State paused using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the federal government investigates reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

