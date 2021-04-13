Kentucky pauses use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky will adhere to a pause in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor on Tuesday urged people to continue signing up for the other vaccination options.

We are pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until we learn more from the @US_FDA and @CDCgov. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines remain highly effective and safe. Please get your #ShotofHope. pic.twitter.com/krlC6elnMj — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 13, 2021

He says Kentucky has little J&J vaccine compared to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. He calls the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines "entirely safe" and "incredibly effective."

The Bluegrass State paused using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the federal government investigates reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.