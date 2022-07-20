Kentucky State Police ask for help naming bulldog mascot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are asking the public to vote on what to name their bulldog mascot.

The agency received name submissions earlier this month and narrowed the list down to 10 possibilities. People can vote for one of those names through July 21, the agency said Monday on social media.

The agency has used a bulldog image at promotional events over the years and decided to develop it into an official mascot as a fun way to engage with all ages, officials said. Giving the mascot an identity will help the agency build relationships with those it serves, officials said.

The police mascot will attend community engagement events such as the Kentucky State Fair or making hospital visits to children.