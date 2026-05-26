Kentucky State Police Foundation launches '250 for $250' campaign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVF) — The Kentucky State Police Foundation has launched a new fundraising campaign tied to America’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

The “250 for $250” campaign seeks 250 supporters to donate $250 each. The foundation said the money will support programs focused on public safety, personnel wellness, critical resources and community connections across Kentucky.

Supporters who give through the campaign will be recognized as founding supporters.

“Through the 250 for $250 Campaign, we are inviting Kentuckians to honor that legacy by investing in the men and women who continue to serve our Commonwealth every day,” Alison Chavies, executive director of the Kentucky State Police Foundation, said in a release.

The campaign runs from Tuesday, May 26, through July 5.

Individuals, businesses and organizations can learn more or donate here.