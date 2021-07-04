Kentucky State Police investigating a fatal motorcycle crash

GLASGOW, Kent. (WTVF) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Barren County.

On Sunday around 12:45 a.m. Kentucky State Troopers were requested by the Glasgow Police Department to investigate a fatal collision which took place near the 6600 block of Scottsville Road in Barren County.

According to a preliminary investigation, Glasgow Police responded to a domestic altercation on Grandview Avenue in Glasgow. When they arrived, a motorcycle operated by 34-year-old Joshua Hartigan of Westmoreland, Tennessee fled the scene.

Glasgow Police pursued the motorcycle towards Scottsville Road before Hartigan ran off the road turning a corner.

The Barren County Coroner pronounced Hartigan dead at the scene. He was not wearing his helmet.

Police are still investigating the incident.