Watch
News

Actions

Kentucky State Police investigating a fatal motorcycle crash

items.[0].image.alt
FILE photo
police lights
Posted at 2:06 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 15:06:19-04

GLASGOW, Kent. (WTVF) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Barren County.

On Sunday around 12:45 a.m. Kentucky State Troopers were requested by the Glasgow Police Department to investigate a fatal collision which took place near the 6600 block of Scottsville Road in Barren County.

According to a preliminary investigation, Glasgow Police responded to a domestic altercation on Grandview Avenue in Glasgow. When they arrived, a motorcycle operated by 34-year-old Joshua Hartigan of Westmoreland, Tennessee fled the scene.

Glasgow Police pursued the motorcycle towards Scottsville Road before Hartigan ran off the road turning a corner.

The Barren County Coroner pronounced Hartigan dead at the scene. He was not wearing his helmet.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast now