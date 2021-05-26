Watch
News

Actions

Kentucky surpasses milestone with 2 million vaccinated

items.[0].image.alt
Bryan Woolston/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020 file photo Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear says protesters who hung an effigy of him were trying to use “fear and terror" to force their will on others. The Democratic governor on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 referred to the protesters as a mob. He said he won't back down as he condemned the rally that spread to where his children play at the Governor’s Mansion. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Virus Outbreak-Governor Effigy
Posted at 3:18 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 16:18:23-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has surpassed another COVID-19 vaccination milestone. Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday that more than 2 million Kentuckians have received at least their first shot.

The governor says vaccinations rose significantly last week as youngsters 12 to 15 joined other Kentuckians in rolling up their sleeves for the shots. So far, he says more than 23,000 Kentuckians ages 12 to 15 have received the vaccine.

Beshear says the virus’s incidence rate is much higher among younger Kentuckians. He says that's “directly associated" with whether a person has been vaccinated. Beshear reported 580 new coronavirus cases and five more virus-related deaths Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast