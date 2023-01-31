Watch Now
Kentucky to begin processing state tax returns on Feb. 6

Posted at 6:51 AM, Jan 31, 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Revenue started accepting electronically filed 2022 individual income tax returns last week, mirroring the IRS tax filing timeline, the state said.

The processing of Kentucky returns is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, 2023, it said.

Electronic individual income tax returns typically take four to six weeks to process, state Revenue Department officials said. Taxpayers can check the status of their refund by visiting refund.ky.gov and entering their Social Security number and exact dollar amount of the expected Kentucky refund.

“Each year, Department of Revenue staff work tirelessly to ensure confidential Kentucky taxpayer information is protected and secure, while also providing an efficient and convenient way to submit their annual tax returns,” said Revenue Commissioner Thomas B. Miller.

“By filing electronically, taxpayers can help speed processing and minimize calculation errors, which helps get refunds direct deposited into their bank accounts faster,” Miller added.

