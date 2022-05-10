Kentucky tornado relief money released to build 300 homes

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVF) — Kentucky officials announced Tuesday that $16 million from its relief fund will go toward building 300 homes for families by the December tornadoes that wreaked havoc across the state.

Homes will go up across 16 counties, according to a release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office.

“The exciting new partnerships we are announcing today are really going to help our Western Kentucky families,” Gov. Beshear said. “If your home was lost in the devastating tornadoes five months ago, we are creating a real path for replacement through the donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and the efforts of these nonprofit organizations.”

Homes can be built in the counties that were eligible for individual and household assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, including Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties.

Habitat for Humanity has agreed to administer $4 million to help with down payment assistance for the mortgage on a home.

“Kentucky Habitat for Humanity is so very humbled by the magnitude of this support and the generosity of people from across the world that chose to support Kentuckians in their time of great need,” said Mary Shearer, executive director of Kentucky Habitat for Humanity.

The Fuller Center for Housing has agreed to administer $4 million to help with down payment assistance for mortgages on up to 100 homes. Fuller Center hopes to build 11 homes in Graves County and has indicated its willingness to expand to other counties.

“The Mayfield/Graves Fuller Center for Housing is committed to bringing back Mayfield, restoring families and providing affordable housing to assist those who have been severely impacted by the devastating tornadoes,” said Dave Wright, board chair of the Mayfield-Graves Fuller Center for Housing. “We are very appreciative of the support being provided from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and look forward to a successful partnership.”

Homes and Hope for Kentucky has agreed to administer $8 million to pay for materials to construct homes. Homes and Hope, partnering with Mennonite Disaster Services and Amish groups in the region to build and repair homes without labor costs, is expected to fund up to 100 homes. Homes and Hope for Kentucky currently has 15 houses under construction in Graves County.

Impacted families should contact each nonprofit directly to determine which program will best meet their needs and to apply. The organizations will collaborate on the review and approval of applicants.