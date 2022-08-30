Watch Now
Kentucky wins, THP takes second place in America's Best-Looking Cruiser Contest

THP cruiser in best looking contest
Posted at 8:47 PM, Aug 29, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a close battle, but America's Best-Looking Cruiser Contest had to end with a victor. Ultimately, Kentucky emerged victorious, with a narrow second place claimed by Tennessee.

Tennessee Highway Patrol's Twitter account announced a friendly congratulations to its neighbor to the north Monday night for their well-fought victory.

The top-placing cruisers will all earn a page in the calendar. THP will be featured in the upcoming February 2023 spread.

