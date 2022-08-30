Kentucky wins, THP takes second place in America's Best-Looking Cruiser Contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a close battle, but America's Best-Looking Cruiser Contest had to end with a victor. Ultimately, Kentucky emerged victorious, with a narrow second place claimed by Tennessee.

Tennessee Highway Patrol's Twitter account announced a friendly congratulations to its neighbor to the north Monday night for their well-fought victory.

It came down to the wire, but the @kystatepolice ended up taking 1st place in the, “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest.” THP placed 2nd, its highest ranking ever. THP will be featured in Feb. of the 2023 calendar! Thank you to everyone who voted. pic.twitter.com/4jRUWlGwZp — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) August 29, 2022

The top-placing cruisers will all earn a page in the calendar. THP will be featured in the upcoming February 2023 spread.