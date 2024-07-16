Ketchup with your fellow tomato enthusiasts at the Tomato Art Fest!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's tomato time and we're more than vine with it! We're excited to let you know that this year's Tomato Art Fest will take place August 9 and 10th in Five Points!

There's so much to do over the course of two days and we want to make sure you get to see all of it!

Starting off on August 8, you can attend the Tomato Art Show Pre View Party where you can enjoy local bites, drinks and entertainment! Plus you can purchase your favorite tomato art pieces!

This event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1106 Woodland St., Suite 4. Tickets start at $35.

Tickets include



First access to this years Tomato Art Show

Unlimited refreshments thanks to Titos Handmade Vodka

Food from Edley’s Bar B Que

DJ entertainment

Please note this is a 21+ event.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday you can head to the Tomato Art Show and enjoy the gallery at 1106 Woodland St., Suite 4.

Here are the hours!

Friday, August 9th: Noon - 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 10th: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 11th: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday's Tomato Fest kicks off with the Tomato Art Fest “Push, Pull, and Wear” Parade!

From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., tomato lovers alike will line the streets of Five Points.

The parade is free to attend!

Later on, make your way on over to the Bloody Mary Garden Party at the Bongo East Grass Lot at 10 a.m.!

Tickets include the following



4 full size drinks- (bloody Marys or Mimosa's)

Ultimate Garnish Bar by In Good Company

Tomato-tastic photo opportunities

Yard Games from the Tennessee Titans

Tomato Hat Decorating Contest- 11am

Entertainment by Alanna Royale

Shaded Seating Area

Unlimited water and soda

This is a 21+ event!

Along with the events, make sure you catch the live music on Friday and Saturday!

37206 Main Stage

🍅

11th St. Stage

What about food? Will there be tasty treats to eat?

Yes! From sweet treats to New Berlin Eats, there will be something for everyone! You can check the list of food vendors here!