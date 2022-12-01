Key witness in Nashville nurse's murder case in jail with suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's an odd twist of fate: A confidential informant in a high-profile murder case now finds himself behind bars with the accused killers he'll testify against.

The trial for murdered Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman is set for next month and it arrives with security concerns on several levels.

"It's a bizarre challenge," said Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall.

He believes word will spread behind bars about Jacques Merrell-Odom.

"There is a code in jails or prison about working to help put someone else in jail — it's not viewed in a positive light."

Odom was the confidential informant who told police Devaunte Hill and James Cowan shot and killed Caitlyn Kaufman as she drove to work as a nurse two years ago.

Odom also obtained the murder weapon turning it over to police, receiving more than $35,000 in reward money.

Since then Odom's had his own legal problems — arrested on gun and drug charges and locked up like Hill and Cowan ...

"He's testifying against them and his protection is critical."

Emotions around the Kaufman case are running high.

At a hearing last month, Kaufman's father had to be restrained from going after the suspects in court.

"As a parent, I have a tremendous amount of empathy — for oh my gosh."

But, with that said, Sheriff Hall says security in the courthouse will likely be increased for the trial.

And what about Odom in jail with the two accused killers he fingered?

Metro police have testified his life was or is in danger.

"Yes, we were contacted about a credible threat to Odom's life," said Sgt. Chris Turner.

NewsChannel 5 legal analyst Nick Leonardo says Odom needs to be protected.

"If the state were to lose this witness it could impact whether they could get a conviction."

Steps are being taken to make sure Odom — who will not make bond — remains safe behind bars.

For now, the two suspects in the Kaufman case and the confidential informant remain kept in separate quarters until the trial Jan. 23.

To date, there's been no indication of any plea talks in this case and it is expected to go to trial.