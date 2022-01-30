Watch
Keyboardist and Hall of Famer, Hargus "Pig" Robbins, has died at 84

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hargus "Pig" Robbins has died at age 84.

He spent his life working as a session musician working alongside some of Nashville's essential country artists. His first big break came in the form of George Jones's "White Lightning."

Robbins was born in Spring City, Tennessee. At the age of 3, he lost his sight. It was while attending the Tennessee School for the Blind that he began studying classical piano.

As a member of the "Nashville A-Team," Robbins would go on to be a go-to session player. His nickname even makes an appearance in Robert Altman's film "Nashville."

Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Kenny Rogers, and Bob Dylan are just a few of the artists Robbins worked with. He was awarded Artist of the Year by the Country Music Association in both 1976 and 2000. In 2012 he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Following the announcement of his death, Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame, said “Like all successful session musicians, Pig Robbins was quick to adapt to any studio situation. He worked quickly, with perfection less a goal than a norm. The greatest musicians in Nashville turned to Pig for guidance and inspiration.”

