Kentucky Fried Chicken is paying homage to its founder Harland Sanders with the "Name Your Baby Harland" contest.

The first child to be born on Sept. 9 named Harland will get $11,000 college donation in honor of the famous Colonel Sanders and his 11 herbs and spices.

In case you're wondering, no, this isn't a joke.

Parents can submit their submission here: https://www.kfc.com/babyharland between the 9th and Oct. 9.