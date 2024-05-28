Watch Now
Kick off pride month this weekend in Franklin at Harlinsdale Farm

Posted at 10:42 AM, May 28, 2024
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kick off pride month in Franklin this year!

Franklin's Pride festival will take place on Saturday, June 1 at Harlinsdale Farm!

You can catch plenty of artists including Autumn Nicholas and Them, Bryan Ruby, Lips Speak Louder, Gwen Levey and the Breakdown, Sisters Mann, Gloom Girl MFG, Dianne Davidson and the Major Minors!

Make sure you bring your pups dressed to the nines! There will be a dog fashion show at the Tractor Supply Co. Tent between 12:45 and 1 p.m.! There are a bunch of different categories including: Most colorful, best owner/dog combo, most representative of Franklin, tallest, shortest and friendliest!

Hungry? You can enjoy more than a dozen food options! You can find the list of food and non-food vendors here!

Gate open at 12 p.m. and the event ends at 6 p.m.


