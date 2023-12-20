Kid Oak: the story behind the face seen around the city for 10 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've been around Nashville for a while, there's one face you've probably seen all over the city. However, it disappears as quickly as it shows up. We're taking a look at the story behind that familiar face.

"I didn't have any goals with this project when I started out," said an artist who asked to remain anonymous, speaking between cutting and spray painting boards of wood. "However people take it is how they take it."

People all over Nashville have spotted these little works of art.

"We'd see them on some people's fences or maybe on the back of a stop sign," said Sara Way of Yeast Nashville.

"I didn't know what the story was," said Tammy Firebaugh of Live True Vintage. "I still don't know what the story is!"

"I wanted to know who it was and where it came from," said Tayler Wooten at Branded Tattoo Company.

It's an artist who places his work quickly, not wanting to be seen. The pieces are called Kid Oak. The art is often on wooden pieces, depicting a child's face on an acorn. This is something that's been going on for ten years now. The artist has made hundreds of Kid Oaks and placed them around the city.

"Every time I saw one, it was, hey, there's another one!" smiled Tammy. "Hey, look at that! Hey! Hey! Just this happy little guy!"

"Who can't look at it and it not put a smile on their face?" added Sara.

Yet, Sara, Tammy, and Tayler don't know who this is who keeps making them.

"Just some local artist," Tayler said.

"It's a mystery," Tammy shrugged.

"I think it's a little more fun with the anonymity," said the anonymous artist. "I have a background in graffiti and street art and mural art. Not knowing the who or how or when this image is being placed around the city makes it more interesting."

There's a second reason to stay anonymous. The artist said the city doesn't love the Kid Oaks.

"Recently, I had someone with the Nashville Department of Transportation reach out and say they don't want me putting them on the telephone poles," he said.

"So what happens if the city catches you?" we asked.

"I don't know! I hope we never find out!" he laughed.

In avoidance of any big fines, the artist said he'll adjust where he places his work. In fact, one way or another, Kid Oaks have wound up at Yeast Nashville, Live True Vintage, and Branded Tattoo Company.

"Love it, right?" Sara said, showing a Kid Oak in the kitchen. "We use it to hide our water heater."

"I've had him for a long time," Tammy said, showing a Kid Oak in her business. "He's been kicking it with me for ten years!"

"[The arist] donated to them to hang in the shop for the grand opening, and I always liked it," said Tayler. "I thought it was a cool piece."

So, here's the question. The hundreds of pieces created and placed over ten years, what do they mean?

"I don't know!" Tammy laughed.

Well, the artist's answer may not be what you expect.

"I do think Kid Oak is a good representation of Nashville in a smiling face," the artist said. "We have so much history and infrastructure that has Old Hickory attached to it. An old hickory tree, that's very Nashville. This is the acorn. It's the Kid Oak."

"I feel that little warm and fuzzy when I see it," Sara said. "It's just this cute little thing that's just like awww!"

"It just brings me joy," Tammy added.

"Keep going, man," said Tayler. "Keep hanging art. Don't stop. Whoever you are, don't stop hanging art."

This artist has his work anonymously posted on Instagram. The account is @KidOak.