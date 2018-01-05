Kid Rock Donates $50K To Second Harvest Food Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Celebrity, Kid Rock, kicked the new year off with a big act of charity.

The singer and actor tweeted two photos envelopes addressed to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and West Michigan.

He specified that $25,000 was given to each charity.

He said in a second Tweet that it's important to him to give to those in need.

I think it is important to help others out, especially this time of year when it is cold and the holidays can be such a strain on some who are really struggling to try to make ends meet. Please do what you can to help. They have other locations all across America