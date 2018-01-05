Kid Rock Donates $50K To Second Harvest Food Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Celebrity, Kid Rock, kicked the new year off with a big act of charity.
The singer and actor tweeted two photos envelopes addressed to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and West Michigan.
He specified that $25,000 was given to each charity.
He said in a second Tweet that it's important to him to give to those in need.
I think it is important to help others out, especially this time of year when it is cold and the holidays can be such a strain on some who are really struggling to try to make ends meet. Please do what you can to help. They have other locations all across America
I also wanted to start 2018 off on a positive note, hoping to influence others who have been as blessed as me, by donating 50k to The Second Harvest Food Banks of West Michigan and Middle Tennessee (25k each - the checks will go out today). pic.twitter.com/lbPiBQIQ2e