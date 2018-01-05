Kid Rock Donates $50K To Second Harvest Food Bank

4:40 PM, Jan 5, 2018
2 hours ago

PHOTO: Facebook

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Celebrity, Kid Rock, kicked the new year off with a big act of charity.

The singer and actor tweeted two photos envelopes addressed to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and West Michigan.

He specified that $25,000 was given to each charity.

He said in a second Tweet that it's important to him to give to those in need.

I think it is important to help others out, especially this time of year when it is cold and the holidays can be such a strain on some who are really struggling to try to make ends meet.  Please do what you can to help.  They have other locations all across America

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top