Kids honor Ft. Campbell soldier with special song

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A soldier was honored by her daughter and her young classmates with a song and special gift in Davidson Academy.

Active Duty Army Major Samatha Agee, who is a CNRA at Fort Campbell, stopped by her daughter's class Wednesday ahead of Independence Day.

The group of 3-5 year-olds in Miss Brenda’s class sang Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA" to Major Agee and gave her a special gift.