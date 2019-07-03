Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Kids honor Ft. Campbell soldier with special song
Posted: 3:30 PM, Jul 03, 2019
A soldier was honored by her daughter and her young classmates with a song and special gift in Davidson Academy.
Active Duty Army Major Samatha Agee, who is a CNRA at Fort Campbell, stopped by her daughter's class Wednesday ahead of Independence Day.
The group of 3-5 year-olds in Miss Brenda’s class sang Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA" to Major Agee and gave her a special gift.
