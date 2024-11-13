Kids speak from the heart to those who served in veteran essay contest

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For 25 years, a tradition has led young people to better understand the sacrifices of those who served their country. Tuesday, those young people had the chance to speak from the heart.

"A little nervous, but I feel like I'm ready!" smiled 8th grader Emery Gioielli, sitting in a crowd. "I want them to have the same emotion I had as I wrote it."

In this area around Fort Campbell, the connections to military are deep. That's why the Kiwanis Club of Clarksville holds the Interview a Veteran Essay Contest, open to middle and high schoolers. This year alone, there were 11,231 essays written across Clarksville, Montgomery County, and Fort Campbell.

Some of the essay subjects were right there in the room, listening to essay winners. That included Cecil Pearson who was written about by daughter Ce'Airrah.

"In his 22 years of service, he embodied values like loyalty, respect, and courage which inspired everyone he led." Ce'Airrah read to the crowd. "To him, unity and diversity created a family."

"Walter Ingram showed anyone can valiantly serve their country as long as they have the will to do so," Peyton Ingram read from the essay about his grandfather who served in WWII.

Emery was up.

"All veterans have a unique response on why serving our country is important," she read. "However, what is a veteran?"

Emery's essay had two subjects. There was her dad Joseph and also his K-9 Rambo #9. They were in Afghanistan together.

"As a military kid, knowing my dad, Joseph Gioielli had a trustworthy partner to help him in combat made me feel better about his chances to come home safely," she said as her father listened in the back of the room. "Rambo #9 found over one thousand pounds of IEDs at once and additional IEDs on other missions. He's the reason why my dad, my friends' parents, and other soldiers come home safe."

For the families there, this essay contest was a special moment of connection.

"It meant a lot to me, but not just me but my dad!" Emery said.

That, Emery was proud to get to share.

