‘Kill The NRA' Billboard Spotted In Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The National Rifle Association has responded after a vandalized billboard popped up on the side of Interstate 65 in Kentucky.
Vandals painted a vacant billboard with the words "Kill the NRA" on the side of I-65 in Louisville. "Resist 45” – referring to President Trump – was also written in smaller letters below.
The billboard company was reportedly working to take down the vandalized sign. So far, no arrests have been made.
The NRA did respond by posting a photo of the sign with a caption that reads, in part: "To all American gun owners, this is a wake-up call. They're coming after us."