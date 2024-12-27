Killjoy offers alcohol free NYE option

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVF) — New Year's Eve is one of the biggest parties in Nashville, with different events all across the metro.

There are even some specifically for those who are in recovery.

One of them is at Killjoy Booze-free Beverage Shop which is hosting an alcohol free event.

It gives options to those who still want to enjoy themselves, but not be around alcohol or other potentially triggering situations.

It will be at their location at 1100 Fatherland St. UNIT 107.

There will be Karaoke, a glitter artist, drinks, snacks and more.

Tickets are $10.

