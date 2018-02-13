'Kingpin Granny' Arrested In Decatur Co.

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. - Betty J. Jordan, also known as the "Kingpin Granny," was arrested on drug charges.
According to Decatur County Sheriff officials, the elderly Parsons woman has been dealing prescription drugs.
During the investigation of the sale of prescription pills, investigators executed a search warrant of Jordan's home.
Inside, they found and confiscated more than 1,000 prescription pills including Morphine, Oxycodone and Xanex. They also seized more than $12,000 in cash and assets.
Jordan was charged with three counts of drug manufacturing/delivery/sale/possession Sch II, two counts of possession of a legend drug with intent, one count of possession of a legend drug and one count of evading arrest.
She was booked into the Decatur County Detention Center on February 9 and released on a $50,000 bond.
The investigation was ongoing and more arrests were expected to be made.