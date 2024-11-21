King's Academy first graders collect cans of food for The Branch of Nashville

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of the most important lessons we can learn early on in life is to give back to others.

First graders at King's Academy paid a visit to The Branch of Nashville on Wednesday for two reasons.

First and foremost, they dropped off more than 2,000 cans of nonperishable food. This, of course, is crucial year round but especially this time of year.

Second, staff at The Branch of Nashville provided a tour to the students so they could see how their contributions would make a difference.

"I think it's really important that children learn to think beyond themselves," said Angie Thomas with The Branch of Nashville.

"The first graders got really creative," said Leah Sutphen with King's Academy. "We had kids going through their neighborhoods with strollers, asking neighbors for cans. We had people sending out videos to their family and friends."

Students also helped pack boxes that will be distributed to community members.

