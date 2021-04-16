Kingsport man indicted in Capitol riot, accused of assaulting police officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Kingsport, Tennessee man was among three charged in a 13-count indictment in connection with the breach and riot at the U.S. Capitol back in January.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that 41-year-old Albuquerque Cosper Head is also accused of assaulting Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone. Two others, identified as 37-year-old Kyle James Young, of Redfield, Iowa and 35-year-old Thomas Sibick, 35, of Buffalo, New York, also face charges in the assault, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ said all three face numerous charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct on restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence on restricted building or grounds; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Investigators said Head is also charged with an additional count of civil disorder, while Sibick is charged with an additional count of robbery and Young is charged with additional counts of civil disorder, assault on an officer, and robbery.

The FBI’s Knoxville Field Office arrested Head on Wednesday.