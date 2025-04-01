Kingston Springs brings back 'No Mow April' for second year in a row

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — With all the rainfall this week, your lawnmower may be getting a bit of a break, but some environmental advocates are hoping folks extend that break for this entire month.

The No Mow April movement is back and returning to a Middle Tennessee community for its second year in Kingston Springs.

"I'm in the middle of getting my soil together," said Vicki Gann, a Kingston Springs resident and participant in this year's No Mow April. "I love my backyard. My husband lets me do whatever I want and he just works around it."

Along with her husband Greg, the two have called Kingston Springs home most of their lives.

"We've been here almost 50 years," Vicki said.

However, starting last year they took a hands-off approach to caring for their lawn for the month of April.

"Our neighbors across the street posted on social media that they were going to participate," said Greg Gann, Vicki's husband, and participant in No Mow April.

Thanks to that post, the Ganns are taking part in No Mow April for the second year in a row.

City leaders are encouraging folks to refrain from cutting their grass for the whole month.

"Let the grasses grow a little bit more, to give the pollinators, especially an environment to live in and help them get their season started,” said John Lawless, City Manager for Kingston Springs.

In addition to helping bees and other insects, it may even help soak up some of the rainfall we're getting.

“The more grasses that you have, the better absorption that the ground is going to have," Lawless said.

According to Nashville-based Cumberland River Compact, when grasses grow taller, they develop longer roots which can even help filter out pollutants rainwater may pick up after it falls on the ground.

In Kingston Springs, so far three homes have signed up and picked up signs for No Mow April, but city officials are hoping to see that number grow.

"We anticipate probably to have 20 or 30 people sign up,” Lawless said.

For the Ganns, their no-mow month started a little early and they're putting their own spin on it.

"This year I'm not cutting in March and then in the middle of April I'll cut it so it's really no mow half April half March," Greg Gann said.

City leaders said the parks department in Kingston Springs will also be taking part, but they will be cutting some of the soccer fields and other athletic venues used for recreational sports.

Click here for more information on No Mow April in Kingston Springs.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.