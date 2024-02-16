KIPP Collegiate HS student charged after loaded gun found in backpack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A KIPP Collegiate High School student was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threatened a school administrator while carrying a loaded gun in his backpack.

According to Metro police, a school administrator asked for the unidentified 16-year-old student's phone after they did not comply with the school's no-phone policy. The student then "made a threat against the administrator which was overheard by several witnesses," says Metro police.

Police say a loaded nine-millimeter semi-automatic handgun was found in the student's backpack. The pistol was not reported stolen. Investigators have not yet determined how the teen accessed the handgun.

The teen has been charged in Juvenile Court with carrying a gun on school property and false reporting for the incident.