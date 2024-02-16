KIPP Collegiate HS student charged after loaded gun found in backpack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A KIPP Collegiate High School student was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threatened a school administrator while carrying a loaded gun in his backpack.
According to Metro police, a school administrator asked for the unidentified 16-year-old student's phone after they did not comply with the school's no-phone policy. The student then "made a threat against the administrator which was overheard by several witnesses," says Metro police.
Police say a loaded nine-millimeter semi-automatic handgun was found in the student's backpack. The pistol was not reported stolen. Investigators have not yet determined how the teen accessed the handgun.
The teen has been charged in Juvenile Court with carrying a gun on school property and false reporting for the incident.
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp