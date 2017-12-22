Kitchen Item Popular For Last Minute Shoppers

Cloudy
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - People have been finishing up their planning and organizing for Christmas, and that included buying presents and the food for Christmas dinner.
With both those in mind, one hot item has been flying off the shelves.
The Instant Pot is a new combination of a crock pot and a pressure cooker.
Consumer Reports said it might not make your food taste any better, but it's faster and easier than almost anything else on the market.