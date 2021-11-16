Watch
Kitten in care of Nashville Humane Association after someone 'attempted to cut off his paws'

Nashville Humane Association/Facebook
Tippy the kitten
Posted at 9:53 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 22:53:03-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A kitten is being treated by the Nashville Humane Association after the organization says someone "cruelly and intentionally attempted to cut off his paws."

The animal was found in a drain by a good Samaritan on Friday, with all four of his paws nearly cut off.

"We have him stabilized for now, but to be honest, we don’t know what the future holds for this kitty. One thing you can be sure of is that we will do everything we can to help him," the organization said in a Facebook post.

On Monday, NHA said the kitten, named "Tippy," has a fighter's spirit. He's had several initial procedures but it will take some time before vets can determine exactly how much surgery the kitten will need.

The NHA put out a call for help and has since raised more than $3,000 for its Emergency Medical Fund.

To donate to NHA, click here.

