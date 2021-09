SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A knife fight sent a Rutherford County middle school into lockdown on Tuesday morning.

Rutherford County Schools officials said the fight was between two eight grade students at Rocky Fork Middle School, and one was cut with a kitchen-style knife. The school was put on a code yellow lockdown due to the fight, but it has since been called off.

Police responded to the school and have taken over the investigation.