Know a child who needs a free lunch this summer? Here's where you can find them

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Making sure kids don't go hungry is an important piece of summer plans for one group in Middle Tennessee.

The YMCA of Middle Tennessee announced that it will serve as a sponsoring agency for the 2023 Summer Food Service Program.

Sites across Davidson, Rutherford, Sumner, Montgomery, and Robertson County will hand out meals through the program.

NAMES AND ADDRESSES OF SITES

LOCATION NAME START DATE

END DATE

TIMES OF MEAL SERVICES

Hattie Cotton Elementary 1033 W Greenwood Avenue Nashville, TN 37206

July 5, 2023 M-F

July 28, 2023 M-F

Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. Lunch Noon-1 p.m.

Hull Jackson 1015 Kellow Street Nashville, TN 37208

July 5, 2023 M-F

July 28, 2023 M-F

Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. Lunch Noon-1 p.m.

Cane Ridge Elementary 3884 Asheford Trace Antioch, TN 37013

July 5, 2023 M-F

July 28, 2023 M-F

Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. Lunch Noon-1 p.m.

Ruby Major Elementary 5141 John Hagar Road Hermitage, TN 37076

July 5, 2023 M-F

July 28, 2023 M-F

Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. Lunch Noon-1 p.m.

Lakeview Elementary Design Center 445 Rural Hill Road Nashville, TN 37217

July 5, 2023 M-F

July 28, 2023 M-F

Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. Lunch Noon-1 p.m.

Glencliff Elementary 120 Antioch Pike Nashville, TN 37211

July 5, 2023 M-F

July 28, 2023 M-F

Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. Lunch Noon-1 p.m.

Community of Hope 150 Richview Road Clarksville, TN 37043

May 30, 2023 M-F

July 28, 2023 M-F

Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. Lunch Noon-1 p.m.

Bethel Community Church 1885 Tiny Town Road Clarksville, TN 37042

May 30, 2023 M-F

July 28, 2023 M-F

Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. Lunch Noon-1 p.m.

Clarksville Vineyard Church 2182 Old Russellville Pike Clarksville, TN 37043

May 30, 2023 M-F

July 28, 2023 M-F

Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. Lunch Noon-1 p.m.

YCAP Summer Days 1011 Russell Street Nashville, TN 37206

June 5, 2023 M-F

June 30, 2023 M-F

Lunch 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. PM Snack 3:15-4:15 p.m.

Guild 1018 S. Water Avenue Gallatin, TN 37066

May 30, 2023 M-F

July 22, 2023 M-F

AM Snack 8:15-9 a.m. PM Snack 3-4 p.m.

Mathews Memorial 300 Anderson Lane Madison, TN 37115

June 5, 2023 M-Th

July 27, 2023 M-Th

Breakfast 9-9:45 a.m. Lunch Noon-12:45 p.m.

Antioch UMC 41 Tusculum Road Antioch, TN 37013

June 5, 2023 M-Th

July 27, 2023 M-Th

Breakfast 9-9:45 a.m. Lunch Noon-12:45 p.m.

Woodbine UMC 2621 Nolensville Pike Nashville, TN 37211

June 5, 2023 M-Th

July 27, 2023 M-Th

Breakfast 9-9:45 a.m. Lunch Noon-12:45 p.m.

Forest Street UMC 416 Church Street Clarksville, TN 37040

June 5, 2023 M-Th

July 27, 2023 M-Th

Breakfast 9-9:45 a.m. Lunch Noon-12:45 p.m.

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church 907 E. Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130

June 5, 2023 M-Th

July 27, 2023 M-Th

Breakfast 9-9:45 a.m. Lunch Noon-12:45 p.m.

Smyrna First UMC 301 Sam Davis Road Smyrna, TN 37167

June 5, 2023 M-Th

July 27, 2023 M-Th

Breakfast 9-9:45 a.m. Lunch Noon-12:45 p.m.

NICE Biltmore Place Apartments 830 Glastonbury Road Nashville, TN 37217

June 12, 2023 M-Th

July 20, 2023 M-Th

Breakfast 9-9:30 a.m. Lunch Noon-12:45 p.m.

YMCA Girls, Inc. Margaret Allen Middle School 500 Spence Lane Nashville, TN 37210

July 3, 2023 M-F

July 21, 2023 M-F

Lunch 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

North Rutherford YMCA 2001 Motlow College Boulevard Smyrna, TN 37167

May 30, 2023 M-F

July 28, 2023 M-F

AM Snack 8:15-9 a.m. PM Snack 3-4 p.m.

Unity Christian Academy 256 Uffelman Drive Clarksville, TN 37043

May 30, 2023 M-F

July 28, 2023 M-F

AM Snack 8:15-9 a.m. Lunch Noon-1 p.m.

Cedar Grove 354 Chaney Boulevard Smyrna, TN 37167

July 5, 2023 M-F

July 28, 2023 M-F

AM Snack 8:15-9 a.m. PM Snack 3-4 p.m.

Salvation Army 611 Stockell Street Nashville, TN 37207

July 10, 2023 M-F

August 4, 2023 M-F

Breakfast 9-9:30 a.m. Lunch 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Northwest YMCA 3700 Ashland City Highway Nashville, TN 37218

May 30, 2023 M-F

July 28, 2023 M-F

AM Snack 8:15-9 a.m. PM Snack 3-4 p.m.

Y-Quest Robertson – 3332 Tom Austin Highway Springfield, TN 37172

May 30, 2023 M-F

August 4, 2023 M-F

AM Snack 8:15-9 a.m. PM Snack 3-4 p.m.