Know your local laws before lighting the fuse this 4th of July

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Business is booming at MAD Fireworks in Williamson County.

"We have fountains from kids sections, poppers, sparklers...and then we have all the way up from 200 gram cakes to 500 gram cakes," employee Fernando Shuff said.

The tent on the corner of Henpeck Lane and Lewisburg Pike straddles the border between Franklin city limits and county limits.

"Most people are from Franklin, so we tell them, 'There's Spring Hill, it's outside and you can shoot them off there'," Shuff said.

That's because fireworks are banned in Franklin.

"We usually do try to put the digital billboards somewhere close to those fireworks stands, so people realize that if they're buying fireworks at those fireworks stands they should not use those inside the city," Fire and Life Safety Educator at the Franklin Fire Department, Jamie Melton, said.

One of those billboards is conveniently located just down the road from MAD Fireworks.

"Of course our firefighters will be out and about, our inspectors, the police officers will be out letting people know they're not permitted," Melton said.

Fireworks are also illegal in Nashville and Brentwood. Officials warn they're also dangerous.

"Here in Franklin, we've had them start house fires, apartment firesg and grass fires," Melton said. "One young man lost part of his hand firing a consumer firework."

Earlier this year, Metro Council members voted down a bill that would have made fireworks legal in Davidson County.

Nashville Police released a statement on the issue:

"This time of year we do remind Nashvillians that it is illegal to use fireworks in Davidson County, with the exception of properly permitted public displays. Officers will monitor neighborhood complaints. Violations could result in the issuance of citations and the confiscation of fireworks... As you can imagine, we can’t respond to every firework that is set off in Davidson County. We do ask people to call the non-emergency number regarding large scale fireworks that are endangering neighborhoods/causing a sustained nuisance. We will do our best to respond to complaints about fireworks along with the other calls on what is generally a very busy day/night."