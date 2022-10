NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you were thinking about stopping by Kohls on Thanksgiving, you're going to have to adjust your plans.

Kohls announced that all of their stores will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day. If you still want to shop at Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day , you will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App.

More information on their holiday hours, including Black Friday hours will be shared at a later date.