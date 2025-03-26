Komen's inaugural 'Band As One' concert sells out Ryman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Susan G. Komen will host Band As One Nashville, a Concert for the Cure, Wednesday night at the Ryman Auditorium.

The inaugural event will bring together some of music’s most renowned artists to raise critical funds for those impacted by breast cancer. Tickets are sold out, but online donations can be made here.

Country music icon, Trisha Yearwood will headline the event alongside a star-studded lineup of artists that are committed to lending their voices to ending breast cancer for all.

Funds raised at the Band As One Nashville will allow Komen to fund research breakthroughs and patient care services that allow more lives to be saved and bring us closer to the cures for all breast cancers.

“Music and breast cancer alike touch lives in deeply personal ways, and we’re thrilled to join forces with so many talented artists driving our mission forward.” said Paula Schneider, president and CEO of Susan G. Komen.

The lineup will feature “Trisha Yearwood and friends,” including Lauren Alaina, Kristen Chenoweth, Terri Clark, Anita Cochran, Sheryl Crow, Amy Grant, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson.

“Breast cancer is very near and dear to my heart, and I am thrilled to honor and remember those who’ve battled this disease,” said Trisha Yearwood. "This event will be an unforgettable night of music supporting Susan G. Komen to and raise awareness and funds that help save lives.