Korean Veterans Bridge reopens after man climbs above roadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Korean Veterans Boulevard Bridge is now reopened after a man climbed over the roadway on Monday and shut down the bridge.

While the bridge was shut down, the man climbed down and went on the other side of the train tracks and took off.

Police said they placed the man in custody around 8 a.m. It is uncertain whether he will face any charges.

