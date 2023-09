NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Korean Veterans Memorial Boulevard will be closed from 1st Avenue South to S. 2nd Street through October 10.

The road closure is due to utility relocation work according to the Nashville Department of Transportation.

S. 2nd Street near Sylvan St. & Shelby Ave. will also be closed from October 5th through November 17.

Here's a look at the detour routes that will be in place during this time.

NDOT Detour for the Korean Vets closure

WTVF Detour routes for S 2nd St. closure