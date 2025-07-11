Korean Vets Bridge will be closed all day Sunday for 911 Nashville shoot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Planning on driving downtown this weekend? The Korean Vets Bridge will be closed all day on Sunday.

This is because they will be filming a scene for the 911 Nashville television show.

If you see an Airstream trailer winding on the top of the bridge, remember: IT IS A STUNT & NOT A REAL EMERGENCY.

On Saturday, travel on the bridge will be reduced to 2 lanes, east and west, to set up for Sunday.

