Korean Vets Bridge will be closed all day Sunday for 911 Nashville shoot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Planning on driving downtown this weekend? The Korean Vets Bridge will be closed all day on Sunday.
This is because they will be filming a scene for the 911 Nashville television show.
If you see an Airstream trailer winding on the top of the bridge, remember: IT IS A STUNT & NOT A REAL EMERGENCY.
On Saturday, travel on the bridge will be reduced to 2 lanes, east and west, to set up for Sunday.
