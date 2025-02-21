Watch Now
Kreate Hub host Black History Month market

The Kreate Hub art studio is holding a special Black History Month market Saturday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Kreate Hub art studio is holding a special Black History Month market Saturday.

Organizers say it will be a day of community, culture and creativity at their space in southeast Nashville at 309 Plus Park Blvd from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People can shop at the open studios, meet the members and connect with creatives.

At Kreate they have painters, and photographers, fashion and jewelry designers, graffiti artists and so much more including health and beauty, massages and even more.

