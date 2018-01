NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The doughnut shop Krispy Kreme has started a new campaign to decide the flavor of its new doughnut glaze.

Doughnut lovers can vote between four flavors, maple, lemon, blueberry, or caramel.

The shop had big success with its chocolate glaze created to celebrate the Total Solar Eclipse last year and several other holiday inspired flavors.

Click here, to cast your vote. Voting lasts from January 16 - 22.