Kroger looking for up to 1,500 workers in three states

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — Between company growth and the holiday season, Kroger is search for nearly 1,500 workers for positions in its Nashville division stores.

The Nashville division includes Middle and East Tennessee, Southern Kentucky, and North Alabama.

“We have an ongoing goal to provide customers the highest level of service possible and want to hire individuals who share in our passion for people and fresh food,” said Shantavia Webb, Kroger Nashville division human resources leader.

Webb said many members of the Kroger management team trace their early days of employment to entry level positions such as baggers, stockers and cashiers.

That includes store leader Camden Jorda,n who started bagging groceries as a teenager, continued to work through college in different roles and then after graduating, entered the company’s management training program.

“I came to Kroger as a teenager because my mother told me I had to work if I wanted a car,” Jordan said. “Sixteen years later I’m still here. I came for a job but stayed for a career.”

Individuals interested in joining the Kroger team should apply at www.jobs.kroger.com