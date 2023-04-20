Kroger now accepting EBT payments for online ordering

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For families who rely on SNAP benefits, getting groceries has now become a little easier.

Kroger just announced a big change for all their online orders. They're now accepting EBT payments for all online orders.

It began this week for families here in Middle Tennessee. Thousands of customers use Kroger's online ordering platform every week and the company realized they needed to expand that experience to more people.

The number of Tennessee families needing food stamps is only growing. Recent numbers show there were more than 817,000 people enrolled in February. That number jumped by more than 13,000 people from the prior month.

People can now place online orders either through Kroger.com or the app.

You'll be asked to create an account and add your EBT account number. Then you can fill your cart with SNAP-eligible items and either select pickup or delivery.

This could be a game changer for those who have a difficult time getting to the store or have a limited amount of time to shop when they're there.

This option is also available for families in East Tennessee, Bowling Green and Huntsville.