Kroger on the corner of Monroe Street to shutdown for remodel in May

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Kroger nestled on the corner of Monroe Street will shut down in May for a $22 million remodel and expansion.

A temporary closure will start May 1 and the store will expand its footprint to 72,000 square feet. Kroger hasn't been remodeled the store in a decade. It has been in that location since 1995.

"We are committed to enhancing the shopping experience for our customers while investing in the growth and development of this community," said Sonya Hostetler, president of the Nashville division. "This remodel will allow us to offer a wider selection, improved services, and a modernized shopping environment."

However, both the fuel center and Kroger Pharmacy will remain open throughout the remodel, ensuring continued access to fuel and necessary medications. The estimated timeline for the Monroe Street store closure will be approximately six months.

The remodel will add 50 new jobs, Starbucks, Kroger pickup, Murray's Cheese Shop and a greater variety of products.

No other Kroger Nashville stores will be affected by this remodel.