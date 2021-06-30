Kroger Safari Fridays return for Nashville Zoo in July, August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kroger Safari Fridays are returning to the Nashville Zoo this summer.

During July and August, the zoo is offering a buy one, get one free deal for anyone with a Kroger Plus Card on Fridays.

Kroger Plus Card holders can present their card at the Nashville Zoo's ticket booth to receive a free ticket with another purchase of a ticket of equal or greater value. The zoo said the Kroger Safari Fridays deal can't be combined with another discount or promotion. Reserving tickets online is not required.

Visitors at the zoo can see the Tiger Crossroads, the Sumatron Tigers, Caribbean Flamingos and the HCA Veterinary Center to view the new Caracal Kittens. For more information on events at the Nashville Zoo, click here.