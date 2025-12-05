Kroger to close Nashville facility, leaving more than 130 workers jobless

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 130 Nashville workers will lose their jobs early next year after Kroger Fulfillment Network LLC filed a WARN Notice announcing it will permanently close its Polk Avenue facility.
The company told the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development that the site at 1116 Polk Ave. will shut down on February 1, 2026, affecting 132 employees. Kroger reported the closure to the state’s Dislocated Worker Unit on December 2.
State officials said the workers are not part of a union and do not have bumping rights, meaning they cannot move into other company positions based on seniority.
A rapid response team with the Northern Middle Workforce Development Board has been activated to help. Operated by Workforce Essentials, the team will coordinate with Kroger to offer support and job placement resources. The board will continue to oversee services as employees navigate the transition.
