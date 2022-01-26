Krystal Daniels trial postponed until March

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The trial of Joe Clyde Daniels' mother, Krystal, is now on hold.

The anticipated second trial in this high-profile case was set to begin next week. Now, it's pushed back until March.

Joe Clyde's father Joseph Daniels was convicted of murdering his son at trial this past summer. Krystal Daniels is up next, charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect.

Five-year-old Joe Clyde disappeared from the family's home in Dickson in April 2018. His remains have never been found, but he is presumed dead.

So, why is Krystal's trial delayed?

First, a key witness was found dead a few weeks ago. Daniel McCormick testified at Joseph Daniels' trial and was called to testify at Krystal's. McCormick was the motorist who drove by the night Joe Clyde disappeared and reported seeing someone outside the Daniels home.

Details on the nature of McCormick's death have not been officially released, but sources tell NewsChannel 5 the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to look into it.

Krystal's attorneys want to wait to see the findings of the TBI investigation, which won't be complete until March.

Another reason behind the postponement is the prosecutor's health. District Attorney Ray Crouch has COVID-19. He told the judge he is symptomatic, sick and in quarantine. He wouldn't be ready to prosecute if the trial began this Tuesday.

The new trial date is March 16, 2022.