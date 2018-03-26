Kurdish New Year Celebration Held In Wilson County
Spotlight Placed On Human Rights
10:58 PM, Mar 25, 2018
2 hours ago
Share Article
LEBANON, Tenn. - A Kurdish New Year celebration put the spotlight on human rights and peace.
The event at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Lebanon Sunday featured Kurdish food, music, and dancing.
Melanie Safka, who performed solo during the 1969 Woodstock Festival, is the President of the Tennessee Chapter of United for Human Rights.
She called for widespread education of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. She believes it will protect the Kurdish community from further human rights violations and encourage peace.
"People come together when there is disaster and trouble, and America felt that for a little bit at 9/11, but it goes away,” Safka said. “But for these people, it's very real, so they're still... they're in it. They're a country within a country."
Nashville is believed to have one of the largest Kurdish populations in the United States.