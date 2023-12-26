Kwanzaa Nashville to hold first free Kwanzaa celebration at Plaza Mariachi Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is a melting pot of many cultures, backgrounds, and beliefs. If you're looking to explore, there's a big Kwanzaa celebration happening Tuesday evening at Plaza Mariachi.

This is all organized and planned by the organization Kwanzaa Nashville, which says this is all about celebrating and promoting African American culture and heritage.

For the first time, the event is free, but you do have to have a ticket. It’s set to start at 6 p.m. There will be free parking, free live music and performances, and more than 50 local vendors offering a taste of culture and tradition.

They promise that this will be an unforgettable night filled with culture through music, dance, and celebration. The festivities will kick off with performances by renowned artists called Sankofa Drum and Dance, Shackled Feet and more.

Today is the inaugural night of Kwanzaa called Umoja. There are seven nights when this holiday is celebrated. Kwanzaa Nashville says this will be a great way to kick off the holiday and introduce people to a fast-growing tradition in the Music City.