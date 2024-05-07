KY Gives Day raising hundreds of thousands for Kentucky non-profits

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — You can never give too much love to organizations that work to make our communities better. Kentucky has set aside May 7 for an especially big push to help those groups.

Inside a building overlooking downtown Hopkinsville, Kentucky, there's this sign; How wonderful life is now that you are in my world.

That about sums up what Joy Closet is about. This non-profit serves children being fostered and kinship families; that's for children being raised by a relative, for example.

There are reasons this mission speaks so much to executive director Heather Gray and assistant director Tressy Wells.

"We actually fostered, adopted, and fostered again," Heather said of her family.

"We started fostering because we felt like this was what God was leading us to do," Tressy said. "So many times when kids come into care, they come in with absolutely nothing."

"The families come here and receive all the things they need for those children," Heather continued. "It's free of cost. It doesn't cost them one penny to get any things here."

Heather and Tressy believe this kind of help will get more families to foster children. Something big's happening for Kentucky non-profits like Joy Closet.

May 7 is what's called KY Gives Day. It's by the Kentucky Nonprofit Network, operating off a page at kygives.org. It's been building strength over 11 years as a big push for non-profits all across Kentucky.

What has participation been like in these Kentucky communities? Look at the numbers for last year. More than 230 non-profits took part. More than $830,000 was raised.

Through the leaderboards on the KY Gives Day site, you can see the non-profits involved this year. It's foods banks, youth associations, animal groups, and a lot more.

Heather and Tressy have a particular hope for Joy Closet by taking part.

"We're hoping to get sponsored 40 shopping trips, which are, on average, about $300," Heather said.

"It seemed like a good opportunity for us to spread awareness," Tressy added. "They are more than willing to help us and be generous. It's a great thing for Kentucky. People are looking for ways to help and give."

Though KY Gives Day is May 7, you can continue to donate through the site through 11pm central time on May 8. To donate, visit here.