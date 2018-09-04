Ky. Officials Investigate Mysterious Animal Killings

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. - Officials in Monroe County, Kentucky have urged the public to be vigilant after the “mysterious killings” of several animals.

The Monroe County, Kentucky Sheriff issued an alert over the weekend after three miniature horses, a husky and a pit bull were all found dead in the Bill Butler Spur area.

The animals were found with their throats torn open.

Initially, investigators thought it was the work of a large cat, perhaps a mountain lion. Local media outlets reported that Kentucky Fish and Wildlife found the animals' wounds are inconsistent with a large predator attack.

The sheriff’s office has advised residents in Monroe County and its surrounding areas to keep a close eye on small children and pets until the mystery is solved.