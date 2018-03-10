Ky School Shooting Suspect Appears In Court

BENTON, Ky. - According to authorities, the Marshall County High School shooting suspect seemed to view his actions as a science experiment.
Gabe Parker was accused of shooting and killing two teens in the shooting at Marshall High.
"Cold, callous. He never was emotional in his voice never quivered. Never had inflection. He didn't tear up," said Captain Matt Hilbrecht with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. "No. It's not that the things that you typically see, in fact so much so, we showed a victim -- one of the deceased. He looked at the picture and said 'I don't know her.' And had no response to that."
Gabe Parker appeared in court this week - the first time he's been seen him on camera. Two 15-year olds Bailey Holt and Preston Cope were killed in the January 23rd rampage at Marshall County High.
According to officials, Parker first went into the band room to make sure his friends were there before walking into the school's common area and opening fire.
The 16-year-old also allegedly told detectives he wasn't bullied and that no event led up to the shooting. He just wanted to see how people would react.
Parker is scheduled to be back in court on Monday.