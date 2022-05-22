Watch
KY State Police conducting murder investigation in Oak Grove

Posted at 3:32 PM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 17:14:57-04

OAK GROVE, KY. (WTVF) — Early Sunday morning, Kentucky State Police (KSP) were called to investigate at 211 Tyler Street in Oak Grove, Kentucky.

KSP Detectives arrived on the scene and confirmed the shooting death of Gailon J. Toler, age 18, of Clarksville, TN. The Christian County coroner pronounced Toler dead at the scene.

KSP said through the course of their investigation, detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for murder on Tyron M. Holt, age 20, of Clarksville, TN. Holt has not been located at this time.

He is described as a male, 5'7" tall, 122 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you see or know the whereabouts of Mr. Holt, call 911 or 270-676-3313.

