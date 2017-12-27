Ky. Woman Killed By 2 Dogs Whose Owner Is In Prison
10:36 AM, Dec 27, 2017
ARJAY, Ky. (AP) - An imprisoned man whose two pit bulls killed a woman and injured her husband in Kentucky is now charged with additional offenses.
News outlets report that 66-year-old Lorraine Brock Saylor was pronounced dead outside her home Sunday morning after being attacked by two pit bulls owned by 42-year-old Johnny Dale Lankford.
Lankford has been in the Bell County Detention Center since Dec. 22 on unrelated charges. He's now charged with harboring a vicious animal in connection with Sunday's attack. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
The Bell County Sheriff's Office said in a release that Johnny Saylor sustained injuries to his arm and head and was hospitalized. He shot and killed one of the dogs.